Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jack Osbourne Plays Voicemail Donald Trump Left After Ozzy Osbourne Died

Donald Trump My Condolences ... Left Sharon Voicemail After Ozzy's Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
111225_osbournes_donald_trump_kal
NOTHING BUT RESPECT
The Osbournes Podcast

Ozzy Osbourne’s death stunned the world ... and even Donald Trump felt the shockwaves so deeply he actually reached out to the late rocker’s grieving family to offer his condolences.

Jack Osbourne spilled the tea on the latest episode of "The Osbournes Podcast" with mom Sharon and sister Kelly ... playing Trump’s voicemail, where he’s heard saying he’d met Ozzy a few times and just wanted to say how talented and unique the rock legend was.

donald-trump-sub-getty-1
Getty

Donald added, "I just wanted to wish you the best and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks, bye."

Jack-Osbourne-ozzy-osbourne-sub-getty-1
Getty

Jack made it clear that politics aside, they genuinely appreciated the gesture ... especially since it was something Trump didn’t have to do, but the fact that he did, meant a lot.

ozzy-osbourne-funeral-sub-getty-1
Getty

Sharon backed him too, saying as a Brit, she’s got zero stake in American politics -- but one thing she’ll stand by is that Donald was always respectful toward her and Ozzy.

Remembering Ozzy Osbourne
Launch Gallery
Remembering Ozzy Osbourne Launch Gallery
Getty

As fans know, the Black Sabbath frontman died July 22 at 76 after suffering a heart attack.

Related articles