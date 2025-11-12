Jack Osbourne Plays Voicemail Donald Trump Left After Ozzy Osbourne Died

Play video content The Osbournes Podcast

Ozzy Osbourne’s death stunned the world ... and even Donald Trump felt the shockwaves so deeply he actually reached out to the late rocker’s grieving family to offer his condolences.

Jack Osbourne spilled the tea on the latest episode of "The Osbournes Podcast" with mom Sharon and sister Kelly ... playing Trump’s voicemail, where he’s heard saying he’d met Ozzy a few times and just wanted to say how talented and unique the rock legend was.

Donald added, "I just wanted to wish you the best and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks, bye."

Jack made it clear that politics aside, they genuinely appreciated the gesture ... especially since it was something Trump didn’t have to do, but the fact that he did, meant a lot.

Sharon backed him too, saying as a Brit, she’s got zero stake in American politics -- but one thing she’ll stand by is that Donald was always respectful toward her and Ozzy.