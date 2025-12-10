Sharon Osbourne Gets Emotional Recalling Ozzy's Last Words Moments Before He Died

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncensored

Sharon Osbourne got visibly emotional ... opening up about the last thing Ozzy ever said to her before he passed in July.

Chatting on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" Wednesday, Sharon said Ozzy woke her up at 4:30 AM before he died and told her, "Kiss me, hug me tight"... and she had to stop for a sec during the interview to pull herself together as her eyes welled up with tears.

Sharon said Ozzy then went to work out for about 20 minutes ... before suffering a heart attack and passing away -- and she only found out after rushing downstairs when she heard people screaming while he was being resuscitated.

Sharon said she told the responders to leave him -- she knew instantly he was gone -- but they still airlifted him out and tried everything to save him, though it was already too late.