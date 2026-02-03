Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy Was in the Building During Grammys Tribute

Ozzy Rode Crazy Train From Heaven to Be at Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne definitely stopped by the Grammys on Sunday, his widow Sharon says ... telling fans she felt her late husband's presence during Post Malone's tribute.

The singer-songwriter shared a clip Monday from music's biggest night ... which captured Posty belting out Black Sabbath's hit song "War Pigs" while legendary guitarist Slash backed him up.

The clip cuts between the performance and Osbourne's emotional family looking on with tears streaming down their faces.

Osbourne wrote the tribute was bigger than a one-off performance ... she feels it's a moment forever ingrained in music history -- and a reminder to people that rock isn't a dead art form from yesteryear, but a continually changing discipline.

Sharon calls Post "pure magic, a shapeshifter with a voice that can bend into any genre" ... and thanks Slash, Duff McKagan, Andrew Watt and Chad Smith for taking part in the show as well.

She finishes off her message by writing, "Ozzy was definitely in the building."

As you know ... Ozzy passed away back in July, just weeks after the pre-planned final concert of his career in Birmingham. He died from a heart attack -- though coronary artery disease and Parkinson's were contributing factors.