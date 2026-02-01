Post Malone, Slash, Chad Smith Perform Ozzy Osbourne Tribute at Grammys

The Prince of Darkness lived on at the 2026 Grammys ... Post Malone invoked Ozzy Osbourne's presence at the award show with a moving performance honoring the late rocker.

PM paid tribute to the icon while he was backed up by a band featuring Slash and Chad Smith.

Ozzy's family was spotted in the audience with tears running down their cheeks as PM and crew absolutely rocked the stage.

While Post collaborated with Ozzy on the 2019 song "Take What You Want," Slash has previously hailed Ozzy's band Black Sabbath as a huge influence on his own music with Guns N' Roses. Chad played drums on his Ozzy's final album "Patient Number 9."