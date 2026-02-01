Grammy Awards 2026 Red Carpet Arrivals

Music may be their first love, but fashion is definitely one of their callings ... the celebs are going super glam as they begin to hit the Grammy Awards red carpet ... and we have pics of all the hottest looks so far!

KATSEYE looked like absolute angels in their matching fits.

Not to be outdone ... Sabrina Carpenter had photogs absolutely gagging over her custom Valentino gown. The legendary icon passed away earlier this year.

And Yungblud embraced Sharon Osbourne before heading inside ... a touching moment considering Sharon's late husband, Ozzy, was an inspiration and mentor to Yungblud.

But some of the fashion wasn't just about looking good, it also came with a message. Kehlani looked gorg in a hip-hugging, sexy sheer black number, donning an "ICE Out" pin as she arrived ahead of winning her first two Grammys. And she was joined by others like songwriter Amy Allen, and artist Markos D1, who also proudly wore the buttons on their fits.