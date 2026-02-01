Grammys 2026 The Biggest Stars, Performances & Moments

Music's biggest night had some even bigger moments Sunday ... from Kendrick Lamar to Sabrina Carpenter, everyone took time to shine at the Grammy Awards -- and we're bringing you the most memorable moments here along with some you might have missed!

Sabrina opened the show sporting an all-white pilot-inspired ensemble to perform her song "Manchild."

And Sombr dazzled the crowd in his sparkly fit, performing his hit "12 to 12."

But later, Kendrick stole the entire show taking home multiple awards including Best Rap Album and Record of the Year.

That is until Bad Bunny swooped in and snagged the night's top honors with Album of the Year!

For a sweet moment, Queen Latifah and Doechii came together to hand Kendrick his Best Rap Album award.

But things turned less than wholesome as Justin Bieber didn't disappoint in his return to the Grammy stage ... he stripped down to his boxers and socks to sing his hit "Yukon" for the stunned crowd and adoring wife, Hailey Bieber.

