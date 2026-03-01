Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Delroy Lindo Addresses BAFTA Slur Incident at NAACP Image Awards

Delroy Lindo is addressing the racial slur that was heard during the BAFTA Film Awards last weekend while he and Michael B. Jordan were presenting onstage.

As we reported ... a man identified as Tourette's syndrome advocate John Davidson shouted a racial slur from the audience last Sunday while Lindo and Jordan were at the podium. The remark was picked up on the live broadcast and immediately sparked outrage.

Davidson later said the outburst was the result of his Tourette's syndrome.

At the NAACP Image Awards Saturday, Lindo briefly referenced the incident and the reaction that followed, focusing his remarks on the support he's received in the aftermath.

He thanked fans, peers and the community for the outpouring of love and solidarity, making it clear he and his collaborators deeply appreciated those who reached out following the disturbing moment.

While the BAFTA incident continues to generate discussion about live broadcast standards and how such situations are handled, Lindo kept his tone measured choosing to highlight unity and gratitude rather than relive the controversy.

