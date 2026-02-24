BBC Edited Out Second Racial Slur From BAFTAs Broadcast

The BBC is under fire for failing to edit out the N-word from its broadcast of the BAFTAs ... though the organization has reportedly told employees it did catch another slur.

Here's the deal ... Kate Phillips -- the Chief Content Officer for the British Broadcasting Company -- sent an email to staff members apologizing that the racial slur involuntarily thrown at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo by Tourette's activist John Davidson wasn't edited out of the broadcast.

However, Phillips also seemingly praised editors in the staff email because they "removed another racial slur from the broadcast.”

Phillips continued, "I’m so sorry that a racial slur was not edited out of our broadcast. We understand how distressing this was. Award attendees were pre-warned about the possibility of involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome at the start of the show, and Alan Cumming addressed it during the broadcast. Of course, this doesn’t lessen the impact and upset.”

Davidson has already addressed the controversy in a public statement ... in which he wrote, "I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning."