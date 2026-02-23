Tourette’s Activist Who Shouted N-Word at BAFTA's Breaks Silence

The Tourette's activist who created a firestorm when he shouted the N-word during the The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) has broken his silence.

As we reported ... John Davidson was heard shouting the N-word during Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's presentation last night. Host Alan Cumming did his best to address the incident, but plenty were still heated about what happened -- and wanted answers.

John just released a statement, saying he appreciated Alan's mid-show announcement ... and, "I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me.”

BAFTA did issue a full-throated apology this morning ... and said this was a valuable learning moment for the organization.

John revealed he left the auditorium after the incident, noting in his statement why ... “I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others, and I will continue to do so."