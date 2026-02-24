BAFTA Jury Member Quits After 'Unforgivable' N-Word Incident Fumble

There's continued fallout from the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) N-word controversy ... a Black jury member just quit over the org's "utterly unforgivable" handling of the situation.

As we reported ... John Davidson was heard shouting the N-word during Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo's presentation Sunday night. Host Alan Cumming did his best to address the incident, but many people were still upset about what happened -- and demanded answers.

Jonte Richardson resigned Tuesday from BAFTA’s emerging talent judging panel ... making it clear the handling of the incident -- and initial lack thereof -- was unacceptable.

Jonte said in part on social media ... “I cannot and will not contribute my time, energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community."

BAFTA did issue a full-throated apology Monday afternoon about the incident ... and said this was a valuable learning moment for the organization.

Davidson released his own statement Monday, saying he appreciated Alan's mid-show announcement ... and, "I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me.”