Deon Cole Roasts Nicki Minaj During NAACP Image Awards Bit

Deon Cole had the crowd cracking up during his opening bit at the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend, where he took aim at Nicki Minaj in a mock prayer that quickly went off the rails.

Cole began the bit Saturday night by saying, "Lord, we want you to bless our sister, Nicki Minaj," before suggesting she's "been going through a lot lately" and "hasn't been herself." Then he dropped the punchline ... joking that whatever's "in her ass is affecting her brain" and asking the Lord to "take it out."

Here's what Deon Cole said about Nicki Minaj at the #NAACPImageAwards…

Cameras caught audience members laughing and smiling as Cole delivered the joke preacher style, fully committing to the bit during what many online are already calling a controversial opening segment.

The line about Nicki "not being herself" appeared to reference the recent backlash she's faced over her vocal support of President Donald Trump -- a stance that's divided some of her fans and sparked heavy criticism online. Nicki has publicly defended her political views, but the reaction hasn't sat well with many of her fans.

Nicki wasn’t the only star in Cole's crosshairs. He also lobbed jokes at Teyana Taylor and 50 Cent.