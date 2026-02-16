Nicki Minaj Posts Pics Of Herself With A.I.-Generated Donald Trump
ChatDJT has entered the chat .... Nicki Minaj honored her new favorite POTUS this Presidents' Day with A.I.-generated photos of Donald J. Trump riding shotgun with her.
Check out the pics ... the fake DJT is swagged out in gear fit for a Barbz -- pink jacket and bedazzled jeans with a lot of bling hanging from his neck.
Happy #PresidentsDay pic.twitter.com/uVvRK4MnJ5— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 16, 2026 @NICKIMINAJ
If you look closely, you can see that the original image appears to have featured Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty. A reflection that looks a lot like Kenneth is seen in the window behind the A.I. Trump's head.
Looks like even Nicki's hubby is taking a backseat to Trump these days. Sorry, Kenny!
As we reported ... Nicki referred to herself as probably Trump's biggest fan last month and -- wouldn't you know it -- the next day she revealed she was gifted a "free" Trump Gold Card, giving her a fast pass to citizenship.