Nicki Minaj Posts Pics Of Herself With A.I.-Generated Donald Trump

ChatDJT has entered the chat .... Nicki Minaj honored her new favorite POTUS this Presidents' Day with A.I.-generated photos of Donald J. Trump riding shotgun with her.

Check out the pics ... the fake DJT is swagged out in gear fit for a Barbz -- pink jacket and bedazzled jeans with a lot of bling hanging from his neck.

If you look closely, you can see that the original image appears to have featured Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty. A reflection that looks a lot like Kenneth is seen in the window behind the A.I. Trump's head.

Looks like even Nicki's hubby is taking a backseat to Trump these days. Sorry, Kenny!