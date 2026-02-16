Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nicki Minaj Posts Pics Of Herself With A.I.-Generated Donald Trump

Nicki Minaj Gives Trump A.I. Makeover for Presidents' Day

By TMZ Staff
Published
nicki minaj donald trump getty 2
Getty

ChatDJT has entered the chat .... Nicki Minaj honored her new favorite POTUS this Presidents' Day with A.I.-generated photos of Donald J. Trump riding shotgun with her.

Check out the pics ... the fake DJT is swagged out in gear fit for a Barbz -- pink jacket and bedazzled jeans with a lot of bling hanging from his neck.

If you look closely, you can see that the original image appears to have featured Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty. A reflection that looks a lot like Kenneth is seen in the window behind the A.I. Trump's head.

Looks like even Nicki's hubby is taking a backseat to Trump these days. Sorry, Kenny!

nicki minaj donald trump getty
Getty

As we reported ... Nicki referred to herself as probably Trump's biggest fan last month and -- wouldn't you know it -- the next day she revealed she was gifted a "free" Trump Gold Card, giving her a fast pass to citizenship.

Related articles