'Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee Says Nicki Minaj Is Weirdly Obsessed With D***

Jason Lee is right there with the masses ... furious over Nicki Minaj riling up the LGBTQ+ community, and he says it all boils down to one thing -- d***.

TMZ caught up with the "Hollywood Unlocked" boss in West Hollywood Monday, and he didn’t mince words ... saying Nicki claiming Chrissy Teigen has a d*** just proves she’s weirdly obsessed with penises -- pointing out she recently called Don Lemon a "c***sucker" on a podcast.

Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik. Allegedly pic.twitter.com/d13zrB7ZLN — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026 @NICKIMINAJ

Watch the clip, 'cause Jason goes further, arguing Nicki’s fixation is flat-out embarrassing for the culture ... especially when it comes to her disregard for the LGBTQ+ community.

He also notes plenty of fans still struggle to separate Nicki’s antics from her music, but says he clocked who she really was years ago.