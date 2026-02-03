'Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee Says Nicki Minaj Is Weirdly Obsessed With D***
Podcaster Jason Lee Drags Nicki Minaj for 'D*** Obsession' 🙄
Jason Lee is right there with the masses ... furious over Nicki Minaj riling up the LGBTQ+ community, and he says it all boils down to one thing -- d***.
TMZ caught up with the "Hollywood Unlocked" boss in West Hollywood Monday, and he didn’t mince words ... saying Nicki claiming Chrissy Teigen has a d*** just proves she’s weirdly obsessed with penises -- pointing out she recently called Don Lemon a "c***sucker" on a podcast.
Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik. Allegedly pic.twitter.com/d13zrB7ZLN— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026 @NICKIMINAJ
Watch the clip, 'cause Jason goes further, arguing Nicki’s fixation is flat-out embarrassing for the culture ... especially when it comes to her disregard for the LGBTQ+ community.
He also notes plenty of fans still struggle to separate Nicki’s antics from her music, but says he clocked who she really was years ago.
As for her cozying up to the Trump Administration amid everything happening across the nation? Jason says that’s just Nicki showing her true colors ... and he’s not shocked one bit!