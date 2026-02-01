Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Trevor Noah Takes Dig At Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump During Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah Grammy Crowd Roars At Nicki Minaj's Absence!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
trevor noah nicki minaj donald trump main getty
Getty

Trevor Noah came out swinging as host of the Grammys Sunday ... he immediately took aim at Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump in his opening monologue.

Trevor said, "Nicki Minaj is not here," then took a few seconds for the uproarious applause to die down.

Not joking ... people were elated that she wasn't there! Chrissy Teigen was even spotted giving a thumbs up and mothing, "Bye" in the background.

Then Trevor continued, joking, "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues..."

nicki minaj donald trump sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Trevor then went into a Trump impression, imagining POTUS as saying, "Actually Nicki I have the biggest ass."

Sunday marked Trevor's sixth consecutive time hosting the Grammy Awards. He's been doing the honors since the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

Grammys executive producer Ben Winston previously announced this would be Trevor's last time hosting the show ... and he's going out with a bang!

