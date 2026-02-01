Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin and Hailey Bieber Wear 'ICE Out' Pins to Grammys

By TMZ Staff
Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber didn't just make a fashion statement walking the Grammy red carpet ... they made a political one as well, wearing "ICE Out" pins at music's biggest night.

Check out the pic ... the couple looked so chic in matching black fits, and their poignant buttons.

And they weren't alone ... Kehlani and artist Markos D1 were also among those who showed up to spread the message.

