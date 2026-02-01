Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bad Bunny Slams ICE At Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny Gets Crowd On Their Feet With 'ICE Out' Grammy Speech

By TMZ Staff
Published
bad bunny ice main getty
Getty

Bad Bunny just won Best Música Urbana Album, using his acceptance speech to condemn ICE ... and he was met with a 30-second standing ovation.

BB addressed the audience, saying, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out."

The demand brought the crowd to their feet before BB continued... "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."

Celebrities Send a Message With “ICE OUT” Pins
Launch Gallery
Ice Out Launch Gallery
Getty/Shutterstock

The super star added, "The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love."

Grammy Awards 2026 -- All The Best Of The Arrivals
Launch Gallery
Must-See Grammy Looks Launch Gallery
Getty/Shutterstock

The award marked his fourth Grammy.

Related articles