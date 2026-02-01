Bad Bunny Slams ICE At Grammy Awards

Gets Crowd On Their Feet With 'ICE Out' Grammy Speech

Bad Bunny just won Best Música Urbana Album, using his acceptance speech to condemn ICE ... and he was met with a 30-second standing ovation.

BB addressed the audience, saying, "Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say ICE out."

The demand brought the crowd to their feet before BB continued... "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."

The super star added, "The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love."