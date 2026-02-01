Chappell Roan Goes Topless on Grammy Red Carpet

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chappell Roan Bares All On Grammy Red Carpet
It wasn't the Pink Pony Club but Chappell Roan definitely caused a scene at the Grammys ... she showed up topless as she hit the red carpet!

Check out the pic ... her boobs were completely out as cameras flashed to capture the image.

The singer is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "The Subway."

While she wasn't performing she still found a way to put on a show!

