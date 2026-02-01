Don Lemon Gets Standing Ovation at Clive Davis Pre Grammy Party After Arrest

Play video content Instagram/@donlemonofficial

Don Lemon was welcomed with a rousing standing ovation at Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy Awards party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Saturday ... after his hugely controversial arrest.

As you know ... Lemon was arrested Thursday night in Los Angeles for allegedly co-conspiring with protesters to disrupt a church service in Minneapolis. Of course, Lemon contends that -- as a journalist -- he was just reporting on the events taking place.

The Trump administration seems to have turned Don into a folk hero of sorts, representing the fight against what many view as an assault on the institutions of America's democracy.

Play video content TMZ.com

Many, including Harvey Levin, have agreed with Lemon -- and by the looks of it, so did everyone in the ballroom of Davis' shindig yesterday. The guest list included celebs such as Heidi Klum, Stevie Wonder, Jelly Roll, and even former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Lemon posted a video of the applause, writing, "Thank you, Clive Davis, for having us and for such an extraordinary welcome. Feeling deeply supported right now!"

Play video content TMZ.com

The Beverly Hilton is reportedly where Lemon was arrested less than 48 hours prior to the event. He was later released without bail, but ordered to appear at a court in Minnesota on Monday February 9.