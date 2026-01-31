Trump Trying To Intimidate Don Lemon, '2 Angry Men' Podcast Hosts Debate
'2 Angry Men' Trump Using Lemon to Intimidate the Press!!!
President Trump sicking federal prosecutors on Don Lemon for reporting live from an ICE protest could have massive implications for our democracy ... and the decision to charge the former CNN host with federal crimes is sparking a spirited debate between attorneys Mark Geragos and Harvey Levin.
Mark and Harvey -- hosts of the "2 Angry Men" podcast -- have vastly different views on what played out in Minnesota this month ... when Don reported on an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a church service.
The feds arrested Don and charged him with a couple crimes, alleging he was part of the protest and not just an independent observer reporting on a newsworthy event. Harvey says the charges are bogus and based on lies, and he's taking it as an attack on the free press, which he says is a bad sign for the future of democracy in the United States.
Mark sees the charges from the Trump Administration's point of view ... but listen to the way Harvey pokes some major holes in the government's claims.
Plus, Harvey says it feels like Trump is trying to intimidate Don and the rest of the media.
