Rep. Jasmine Crockett Chastises Nicki Minaj for 'Selling Out' to Trump Administration

Play video content TMZ.com

Representative Jasmine Crockett says she can't divorce the art from the artist ... and that means she straight-up ain't listening to Nicki Minaj tunes anymore.

We spoke to the Democratic congresswoman from the great state of Texas on Tuesday -- and she made it clear she's always been more of a Cardi stan anyway -- but Nicki's foray into right-wing politics has certainly upped her distaste for the "Starships" rapper.

JC says she can't do "sellouts" -- especially not in a moment as politically fraught as this one -- and, she feels that's exactly what NM is, given she's an immigrant cozying up to an administration obsessed with hunting down undocumented immigrants.

Crockett says she doesn't know exactly why Nicki's defected to the right side of the aisle ... but she posits it could be because she's looking to get papers -- either immigration papers for a relative, or perhaps a presidential pardon somewhere down the road ... her husband and her brother have each had some legal trouble.

As for whether people can separate art from artists, Crockett says she thinks some people can ... but she's not one of them because she doesn't want to put any more money into Nicki's pockets.

Play video content TMZ.com

Money gave Minaj a platform, Crockett says ... and she doesn't want to feed into that platform she's using to espouse political beliefs the congresswoman can't support.

As you know ... Nicki's been a vocal supporter of the Trump Administration in recent months -- approving of controversial moves like Don Lemon's recent arrest and even appearing at a Turning Point USA event alongside Erika Kirk.

A full interview Nicki did with Katie Miller -- Trump advisor Stephen Miller's wife -- comes out later today ... and a new promo captures Nicki saying that she's fine with transgender adults but doesn't support children receiving gender-affirming surgeries.

Play video content The Katie Miller Podcast

Despite all her support for Trump's agenda, Nicki isn't taking part in TPUSA's Super Bowl Halftime counterprogramming show ... and, Rep. Crockett shares an eyebrow-raising reason why that might be.