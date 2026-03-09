Doja Cat Puts Timotthee Chalamet on Blast for Opera/Ballet Remarks

Doja Cat is adding her name to the chorus of people slamming Timothee Chalamet over his ugly comments about opera and ballet.

The hip hop star posted a TikTok video Sunday to address the issue, kicking things off by noting opera and ballet are 400 and 500 years old, respectively. She then mispronounced Timothee's name before saying he had the "audacity to tell the cameras that nobody cares about [opera and ballet]."

Doja also said she's "pretty sure" that if anyone went to an opera house today, it would be totally packed with fans sitting silently during the performance because "they have so much respect" for the genre, which is "very beautiful!”

She also explained that dancers endure a lot of pain and suffering because they love what they do. Doja went on to say that even though the industry is going through a tough time, it doesn't mean people don't care about opera and ballet anymore.

As you know, Timothee has been getting a lot of heat lately after he said he wouldn't want to work in opera and ballet just to keep the industry alive because "no one cares about this anymore."

Timothee made the controversial remarks during a CNN-Variety town hall in Austin, Texas on February 21. The actor was discussing the future of the movie industry with Matthew McConaughey and making a comparison with the opera and ballet industries.

