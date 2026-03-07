Timothée Chalamet Shaded by Met Opera for His Ugly Comments, Watch The Video

Timothée Chalamet is getting heat for some ugly remarks he made about the opera & ballet industry -- and he's even pissed off perhaps the most famous opera house in the world!

The Metropolitan Opera in NYC on Friday shared a TikTok video showing hardworking crew members inside the famed opera house -- everyone from costumers to composers, set designers, stagehands, musicians, and more.

A message appeared on screen that read ... "All respect to the opera (and ballet) people out there." This was accompanied by a caption for the clip directly addressing the actor ... "This one's for you, Timothée Chalamet… 👀"

Whoa! As you know, Timothee and Matthew McConaughey sat down late last month for a CNN and Variety town hall to talk about Hollywood and the movie theater biz.

At one point, Timothee said he loves to campaign for film theaters because it's worth keeping them alive, while acknowledging folks will go out and see a movie themselves, it's good enough ... but he doesn't feel the same about the opera/ballet industry -- which is when he put his foot in his mouth.

Timothee said, "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.'"

Realizing he made a derogatory statement, Timothy tried to soften the blow, stating, "All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there." He added, "I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

McConaughey rushed to his fellow actor's defense, saying, "That's not a shot, I hear what you're saying."

In addition to the Met Opera, London's Royal Ballet and Opera wasn't having it ... they released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "Ballet and opera have never existed in isolation — they have continually informed, inspired, and elevated other art forms. Their influence can be felt across theatre, film, contemporary music, fashion, and beyond."

