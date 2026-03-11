Misty Copeland Says Timothée Chalamet ‘Wouldn’t Be an Actor’ Without Ballet, Opera

Misty Copeland is pushing back on Timothée Chalamet's controversial comments that "no one cares about” ballet and opera ... saying the centuries-old art forms paved the way for actors like him.

The famed ballerina addressed the actor's remarks during a recent panel discussion ... acknowledging opera and ballet aren't part of pop culture in the same way movies are -- but adding that "doesn't mean it doesn't have enduring relevance in culture."

Copeland says it's "often mistaken when something is popular that it's meaningful or more impactful," pointing out that opera and ballet have been around for more than 400 years.

Misty says she's made it her mission to expand access to art forms like ballet ... explaining she wants to bring more people in so they better understand its importance and cultural relevance.

She adds that Chalamet "wouldn't be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren't for opera and ballet" and their influence on the medium.

Copeland also says she finds it "very interesting" Chalamet invited her to promote "Marty Supreme," given her deep connection to ballet.

Copeland and the film's IG account shared a collaborative post in November 2025, showing her posing in a “Marty Supreme” windbreaker, alongside another image of her as a young ballerina with the words “Dream Big” scribbled above her.