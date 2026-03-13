Teyana Taylor Says She'll Prep an Oscar Speech 'Just in Case'

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Teyana Taylor is gearing up for the Oscars, but she’s trying not to think too far ahead ... even though it could very well be her name that gets called for Best Supporting Actress Sunday night.

We caught up with Teyana at L.A. hotspot Mr. Chow during a pre-Oscars party Thursday ... where she told us she’s nervously planning to write a speech -- "just in case" she wins for her role in "One Battle After Another."

Catch the clip ... 'cause she also gives a hilarious impression of what it would look like if she got onstage with no speech ready.

Teyana already snagged a Golden Globe for the role -- but the Oscar race is still wide open, with stiff competition from Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.