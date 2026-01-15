Teyana Taylor Breaks Down Viral Golden Globes Moments & Win

Play video content TMZ.com

It’s officially Teyana Taylor’s world and we’re all just living in it ... especially 'cause her star is ridin' high after her massive Golden Globes win -- which she’s breaking it down for us!

TMZ caught up with the freshly crowned award winner Thursday at Rockefeller Plaza in NYC, where she opened up about the night that broke the internet ... starting with that viral hangout sesh with Julia Roberts.

You’ve gotta see the clip, because the "One Battle After Another" star spills exactly what the two were chatting about in that blink-and-you-missed-it moment.

And yes, we asked about that other viral moment too -- what was Leonardo DiCaprio really talking about? K-pop? Something else? Teyana clears it up!