Teyana Taylor's Daughter Rue Adorably Crashes Our Interview, Talks Style

Teyana Taylor may be the headline act -- but her daughter Rue Shumpert just proved she’s ready for top billing too ... crashing our interview in the cutest way possible!

We caught up with Teyana and her 5-year-old at LAX Tuesday, and it started off all business -- chatting to T about how special it was to share her career milestones with her kiddos -- until little Rue jumped in to take over the mic herself.

It’s ridiculously adorable ... Rue, who recently hit the carpet with her mom at the Actor Awards, told us her favorite part was helping Teyana fix her dress.

And in true kid fashion, she kept it super real ... admitting she mostly stepped in because her mom couldn’t bend down in that tight outfit. LOL.