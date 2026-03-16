Lewis Hamilton Celebrates ‘F1’ Oscar Win

Lewis Hamilton has another trophy to add to his case -- the "F1" film he produced took home an Oscar on Sunday ... and the Ferrari superstar was pumped for the huge win!

The 2025 sports drama -- starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris -- won Best Sound at the Oscars, a movie Hamilton not only produced and appeared in, but also worked with legendary composer Hans Zimmer on shaping the movie's soundtrack and score.

F1's executive producer Lewis Hamilton thanked at the Oscars as their film wins Best Sound.



"Thank you to the Academy. I want to thank Joe Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Plan B, LEWIS HAMILTON, Formula One, and everyone at Apple for supporting such a fun cinematic experience." pic.twitter.com/thbrZGPcYh @simscircuit

Hamilton even got a shoutout for his contribution during the acceptance speech ... and he returned the love by applauding the whole crew for the win.

"Major congrats to the team 🍾👏🏽," Hamilton wrote on his Instagram story.

That wasn't the only milestone this weekend for Hamilton -- the seven-time world champion also secured his first Ferrari podium after finishing third at the Chinese Grand Prix.

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"It's one of the most enjoyable races that I've had in a long, long time, if ever," Hamilton said during his podium speech.

"Great wheel-to-wheel battle, very fair. Just what we want."

Unfortunately for Hamilton, the race made it impossible for him to make it to Los Angeles for the ceremony in person.

Hamilton wasn't the only athlete glued to the Oscars updates -- LeBron James shared several Instagram stories congratulating Michael B. Jordan for taking home the Best Actor award for "Sinners."

The USC Athletics Department also celebrated MBJ's win in an IG post, saying "Congratulations to @uscwbb fan @michaelbjordan on winning Best Actor at the Oscars ✌️🎬."