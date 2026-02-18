James Van Der Beek Plays Evil Pastor in Final Film Role, Watch Trailer

First Look at Chilling Final Film Role Before Death

Play video content Lionsgate

James Van Der Beek was working right up until the end ... and now fans are getting a chilling first look at his final film role, with the former teen heartthrob stepping into seriously sinister territory.

A week after James died from stage 3 colorectal cancer at 48, Lionsgate has dropped the first trailer for the thriller "The Gates" ... casting him as a creepy pastor named Jacob, who's witnessed committing a murder by three college students cutting through a remote gated community.

James fully leaned into the darkness, delivering a spine-tingling performance that fans can catch when "The Gates" hits theaters March 13.

The late star's also set to appear in the upcoming "Legally Blonde" prequel series “Elle,” marking yet another posthumous appearance.