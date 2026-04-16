Bryan Cranston Takes Shot at Shia LaBeouf in Frankie Muniz Interview
Bryan Cranston Flips Interview Into Shia LaBeouf Roast
Bryan Cranston dug up some holes ... and buried Shia LaBeouf in the process.
The brutal moment happened during his Esquire sit-down with 'Malcolm in the Middle' costar Frankie Muniz ... when Muniz got candid about a major career fork in the road. He revealed he was locked in to star in “Holes” before “Agent Cody Banks” got the green light -- forcing him to choose.
“I immediately picked Agent Cody Banks,” Muniz said … admitting people around him were pushing him toward “Holes” because it was “a little more dramatic.”
The role, of course, went to LaBeouf -- and Muniz didn’t shy away from the what-if.
“And Shia LaBeouf ended up doing it, which I think kind of really catapulted his movie career,” he said, adding he still wonders how his life might’ve changed: “Would I have been taken more seriously as an actor?”
That’s when Cranston swooped in with a line that turned reflection into straight-up roast.
“You could have ended up with Shia LaBeouf’s life,” Cranston quipped ... before doubling down, “Keep that one in. Shia, get some help.”
Yeah ... he went there -- and to think they were only sitting down to revisit unforgettable moments from 'Malcolm.'
Muniz was clearly just talking sliding-doors Hollywood decisions ... but Cranston took the alley-oop and slammed it with a not-so-subtle jab at Shia’s well-documented ups and downs that have repeatedly put his career under scrutiny.
Cranston made sure this "Holes" throwback came with a whole lot of shade.