Shia LaBeouf Allegedly Disturbing New Orleans Tennis Club Members

Shia LaBeouf has allegedly been terrorizing members of a tennis club near his home in New Orleans ... and now members are being told to steer clear of him.

TMZ obtained a notice that was sent out to membership at the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club ... and it says they are writing to inform them of ongoing disturbances involving a "new neighboring resident whose continued outbursts have affected the club environment."

Our sources tell us Shia is the resident being referenced here, and we're told he sits on his porch across the street from one of the club's exits and has random outbursts when interacting with members coming and going. And that's not all ...

We're told Shia's interactions with exiting members are very hot and cold ... and he's offered members money to play tennis with him and has even interrupted clinics.

Shia, we're told, is NOT a member at the club.

The notice sent to members asks them not to engage or respond to the resident and to report any significant incidents to club management. They mention the gate access on Shia's street will be closed at various times to limit potential contact.

And, get this ... the NOLTC claims its board and management are working with the New Orleans Police Department "to resolve this matter and ensure the continued tranquility of the club."

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We saw cops talking to Shia last week at his home, but it's unclear if that interaction was related to the tennis club.