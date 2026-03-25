Shia LaBeouf Seen Shirtless in New Orleans Bar After Alleged Fight

Shia LaBeouf allegedly got into another physical altercation outside a New Orleans watering hole ... and we got a photo from the aftermath, showing him shirtless inside a bar.

Check out this photo TMZ obtained, showing a shirtless Shia next to the bar at Le Bon Temps Roule in the Big Easy. The photo was snapped just before midnight on Monday, and folks who were there say Shia took his shirt off during a physical altercation outside the bar.

We're told some guys showed up in a golf cart and got into a fight with Shia because they were upset about something he did.

When the fight was over, we're told Shia went inside the bar and called someone to come pick him up, who eventually took him home.

Shia's no stranger at Le Bon Temps Roule ... we're told he's a regular, and normally, he's nothing but polite.

Play video content TMZ.com

Cops were NOT called, which might be good news for Shia ... we saw him getting emotional in an interaction with cops last Friday outside his NOLA home.

TMZ has reached out to his team for comment ... so far, no word back.