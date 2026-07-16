'TODAY' Show Alleged Intruder Andrew Truelove Charged With Hate Crimes

The man who allegedly stormed NBC's "TODAY" show offices, lunged at Craig Melvin and called him the N-word is now facing a slew of hate crime charges ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement officials tell TMZ ... Andrew Truelove was arrested Thursday at 10:39 AM and booked on hate crime burglary, hate crime menacing, hate crime criminal trespass, and harassment charges. NBC News was the first to identify Truelove as the suspect.

We broke the story ... Truelove slipped past security and stormed NBC's Rockefeller Center headquarters Thursday morning, trying to find Al Roker before going after Craig.

NBC says the man entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A and approached Craig, who alerted security. The network says Truelove was detained and taken into custody without further incident, stressing no one was injured.

The network says "TODAY" is cooperating with law enforcement and reviewing the incident and its security protocols ... adding NBC takes the safety of its employees, talent, staff and guests "extremely seriously."

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Craig issued a statement on his social media saying, "I'm doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I'm looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on the Today Show."

TMZ later reported Truelove has a criminal history in New York ... including multiple prior cases -- including a felony conviction -- involving allegations of trespassing, menacing and other offenses.

He'll now have to answer to a much more serious slate of charges stemming from the "TODAY" show scare.