Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Sued by 2 Women Over Unpaid Loans

Fake 49er Daejon Love allegedly had his hand out years before his arrest ... with two women suing him over thousands in unpaid loans.

Court records obtained by TMZ show Love was sued twice in small-claims court in Sacramento County -- once in 2020 and again in 2021.

In the first case, Olivia Datu claimed Love borrowed $4,900 from her over the course of several weeks ... including $1,200 for a credit card payment and $3,700 for work on a Dodge vehicle.

She says he later agreed to pay her back but later defaulted on the payments ... resulting in the small-claims lawsuit.

A year later, Makayla Fama sued Love for $10,000 ... claiming she loaned him money after he told her he'd lost his wallet and couldn't access his cash. She said he promised to repay her but never did.

Here's where it gets weird ... Fama originally sued him under the name Jonathan Love, saying she later learned his real name was Daejon.

She also added a man named Aaron Campbell to the case, claiming Campbell picked up some of the money transfers because Love supposedly had no ID.

Love was ultimately ordered to pay Fama $7,461 himself, while he and Campbell were jointly on the hook for another $2,539.

As TMZ previously reported ... prosecutors accuse Love of posing as a wealthy investor and 49ers player while allegedly scamming 26 women out of about $1.3 million.