Daejon Love's Fake 49ers Act Included a Staged Signing Day, Video Shows

The alleged fake 49er didn’t just play the part ... he signed for it too.

Video shows Daejon Love sitting down with a stack of paperwork and putting pen to paper in what appears to be a staged contract-signing moment -- that he allegedly sent to news outlets.

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The clip adds another bizarre layer to the case against Love ... who federal prosecutors accuse of posing as a San Francisco 49ers player while allegedly scamming women out of more than $1 million.

As TMZ previously reported ... prosecutors say the 35-year-old presented himself as a wealthy investor and NFL player while targeting 26 women across Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California.

Authorities say Love met many of the women online or through dating apps, became romantically involved with them and sold them on a lavish future together.

Prosecutors allege Love and his accused accomplice, Taylor Chan, then convinced the women to put money into bogus investments ... ultimately costing them about $1.3 million.

Love also appeared to lean heavily into the football persona online ... posting photos of himself in 49ers gear and football helmets.

As we reported ... a 20-year-old San Diego State student says Love told her he played in the NFL and tried selling her on an "NFL wife" lifestyle.

Another woman says she was still involved with Love right up until August 24, when the FBI arrested him and Chan at Boise Airport.

Federal prosecutors say the pair had traveled there to meet new alleged victims.