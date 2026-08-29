Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Reveals Drug-Induced Mania, Psychosis

Kelley Wolf says she was so deep in psychosis during the chaos surrounding her split from "Party of Five" star Scott Wolf ... she thought she was in the CIA and running for President.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kelley revealed the wild delusion in a lengthy statement Friday night ... saying she's spent the past year trying to understand what happened to her.

She says doctors diagnosed her with drug-induced mania with psychosis ... caused by what she describes as a mix of stress, past trauma, hormonal shifts and hallucinogens combined with prescribed medications.

Kelley says she had no awareness of her actions and was completely delusional ... writing, "I think one of mine was that I was in the CIA and that I was running for President!"

She also apologized for what she said and did during that period, saying her accusations and posts were "not based in truth or reality."

As we reported ... Kelley publicly accused Scott of abuse during their bitter split -- allegations Scott later called "entirely false."

Scott later got a temporary restraining order against Kelley and temporary sole custody of their three kids as the situation spiraled.

Kelley does not specifically say which accusations she's referring to ... but says the things she did caused "profound harm" and directly apologized to Scott and their kids.

She says her brain had essentially "turned on" her ... and admits some of her behavior now makes her "shudder."