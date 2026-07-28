Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Scores Win in Harassment Criminal Case

Kelley Wolf's catching a break in court … because prosecutors in Utah want to drop her electronic harassment case, TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs obtained by TMZ, the state of Utah filed a motion to dismiss the charges from her 2025 arrest, which followed a series of disturbing social media posts.

Remember ... "Party of Five" star Scott Wolf's estranged wife was booked on a couple of misdemeanors -- electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information -- but now it looks like all that's about to go away.

Prosecutors want to dismiss the case with prejudice because they say she completed a diversion agreement.

The diversion agreement's conditions weren't made clear in the docs, but diversion agreements sometimes involve paying a fee, performing community service, attending a class or some other form of rehabilitation in exchange for getting charges dropped.