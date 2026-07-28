Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Scores Win in Harassment Criminal Case
Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley Prosecutors Move to Drop Electronic Harassment Case
Kelley Wolf's catching a break in court … because prosecutors in Utah want to drop her electronic harassment case, TMZ has learned.
According to new court docs obtained by TMZ, the state of Utah filed a motion to dismiss the charges from her 2025 arrest, which followed a series of disturbing social media posts.
Remember ... "Party of Five" star Scott Wolf's estranged wife was booked on a couple of misdemeanors -- electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information -- but now it looks like all that's about to go away.
Prosecutors want to dismiss the case with prejudice because they say she completed a diversion agreement.
The diversion agreement's conditions weren't made clear in the docs, but diversion agreements sometimes involve paying a fee, performing community service, attending a class or some other form of rehabilitation in exchange for getting charges dropped.
Kelley announced last June that she and Scott were splitting after 21 years of marriage. At the time, she accused him of being abusive … but he called the claims bogus.