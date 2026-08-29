Fake San Francisco 49ers Player Allegedly Wooed Woman Until Day of Arrest

Alleged Victim Says He Wooed Her Until Arrest

A woman claiming to be the last victim of alleged fake 49ers player Daejon Love says she was still wrapped up with him right until the day the FBI arrested him ... and she's flashing what she says are receipts.

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The woman posted a TikTok saying she was Love's "last victim" through August 24 -- the same day federal authorities say Love was busted at Boise Airport with his alleged accomplice, Taylor Chan.

Her video shows what she claims was their relationship ... including fishing trips, travel, shopping, a Corvette and a diamond ring she appears to suggest Love got for her.

She also included screenshots of texts with a contact saved as "Jordan" -- who she claims was Love -- showing what appears to be a romantic relationship and talk about building a future together.

In one exchange, she alleges he teased a gift before a diamond ring appears. In another, they talk about "building for the future" together.

The timing is notable ... prosecutors say Love allegedly wooed women online and on dating apps by posing as a wealthy investor and NFL player, getting romantically involved with many of them while pitching bogus investments.

As we reported ... federal authorities accuse Love and Chan of scamming 26 women out of roughly $1.3 Million, with Love allegedly pretending to play for the San Francisco 49ers.

The woman doesn't say in the video how much money she allegedly lost -- if any -- but she clearly wants people to know she claims she was still dealing with Love right up until his arrest.