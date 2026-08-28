Olympian Marvin Bracy-Williams Arrested For DUI After Doping Scandal

American sprinter Marvin Bracy-Williams was arrested for driving under the influence, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Marvin was busted on August 3 in Orlando, Florida.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find a tow truck pulling Marvin's car out of a ditch. The tow truck driver told cops he showed up to the scene to find Marvin passed out at the wheel with the car still running and in gear.

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Cops say the tow truck driver said he called his work to get law enforcement involved because he believed Marvin was intoxicated.

The officer said Marvin bombed the field sobriety test and reeked of alcohol ... and they placed him under arrest.

In June, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspended Marvin for 12 years for his third anti-doping rule violation.