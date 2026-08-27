NFL Star Miles Sanders Arrested For DUI

Miles Sanders, a veteran NFL running back, was arrested in Pennsylvania and hit with a DUI charge ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sanders, who is currently a free agent, was charged last week with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and careless driving ... according to court records obtained by TMZ.

He was arrested June 8 in Churchill Borough outside of Pittsburgh ... near where he grew up.

Police reportedly say they found Sanders "in and out of consciousness" and slumped over in the driver's seat of a car that was stopped in the middle of the road.

Cops claim Sanders bombed a field sobriety test and reeked of alcohol. He was arrested after admitting to drinking earlier in the day and testing positive for alcohol on a breath test.

Police also say they found marijuana in the 29-year-old's car.

Sanders played his college ball at Penn State University before the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Eagles and then spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was with the Dallas Cowboys last year and remains unsigned, two weeks before the 2026 NFL season starts.

His lawyer, Phil DiLucente, told CBS Pittsburgh ... "This is a private matter that has not even reached the preliminary hearing stage and there will be no further comment."