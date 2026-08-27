'Menace II Society' Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Dead at 52

Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. -- best known for his role in "Menace II Society" -- is dead after a battle with meningitis, according to his family.

Sam's mom, Joyce Patton, told TMZ ... the actor died around 10:24 PM PT on Wednesday at a hospital. She also announced his death on Facebook, saying "today God called him home" and asking everyone to pray for his family, especially his 3 kids.

In April, Sam was hospitalized with a severe case of meningitis and MRSA pneumonia -- a serious lung infection -- as well as other medical issues.

The thing is ... TMZ reached out to the hospital Thursday morning, and a rep told us that Sam had been discharged alive.

Sam kicked off his acting career in 1993 with his biggest film, 'Menace II Society." He was also famous for his roles in 4 other movies ... "Tales From The Hood," "Set It Off," "Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood," and "The Player's Club."

In addition, Sam scored parts in TV shows such as "NYPD Blue," "Murder One," "Smart Guy," "Southland," and "The Lion's Den."

Recently, Sam was at the center of a legal fight between his mom and Shawna Stewart, his alleged wife. Patton filed a petition to place Sam in a conservatorship while also questioning whether Stewart was ever legally married to her son.

Stewart told TMZ ... she had Sam's power of attorney and was in charge of his finances. She said Sam did not want his mom to be in control of his finances or decisions about his quality of life.

Sam was 52.