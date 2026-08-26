Body Cam of Jed York Prostitution Arrest Shows Stunned 49ers Owner

Play video content Video: BodyCam of Jed York Prostitution Arrest East Palestine Police Dept

Jed York was clearly taken by surprise when cops pulled him over in East Palestine, Ohio ... body cam footage from the scene shows.

Authorities released footage from the billionaire's arrest, which shows him in a New York Yankees T-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and sneakers. He's even wearing his wedding ring, though we've learned he and his wife split months before this incident.

The California Post was the first to publish the video.

While York is being handcuffed by police, he says to the officers, "Can I ask what you're doing?" York then claims he's "just driving" in the area.

Officers conduct a search of York's vehicle ... finding a large stack of $20s, which causes an officer to exclaim, "He's got a s*** ton of cash."

As you know ... Jed was arrested in Ohio on Sunday on suspicion of engaging in prostitution ... and later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools (a cell phone).

Our own Harvey Levin bashed the bust in an impassioned speech.