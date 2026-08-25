Jed York Prostitution Arrest: 49ers Chief Security Officer Pays His Court Fees

Jed York allegedly arranging to pay a prostitute $140 for sex in a trailer park ended up costing him $1,150 in fines after his arrest ... and it looks like the San Francisco 49ers' Chief Security Officer paid his boss' court fees.

According to online records, someone named "D Cory" paid Jed's fees after he pleaded no contest to a couple of misdemeanors in Ohio.

"D Cory" appears to be Dan Cory ... the CEO of Nickel Group, a security and risk management firm that protects San Francisco 49ers executives and team members. Dan's LinkedIn says he's the Chief Security Officer for the 49ers ... and the team announced last August it was hiring his firm.

Dan forked over nearly $1,285 to cover Jed's fines and other court costs, records show.

As we reported ... Jed was arrested Sunday in East Palestine, OH, and booked into the Columbiana County Jail before posting a $5,000 bond.

Prosecutors amended the original engaging-in-prostitution charge to disorderly conduct before Jed pleaded no contest to that and to possessing criminal tools (a cellphone).

Jed was sentenced to serve one day in jail on each count, served concurrently, with credit for time already served.