Nevada Brothel Offers Jed York Lessons on Legal Prostitution After Arrest

Jed York's recent arrest might be a learning experience for the San Francisco 49ers owner ... and a popular Nevada brothel is willing to teach the billionaire how to pay for sex without breaking the law.

Jeremy Lemur -- the marketing director for Sheri's Ranch Brothel in Pahrump -- tells TMZ ... the brothel would like to offer Jed, his fellow NFL owners and players, some lessons on how to legally hire sex workers.

Lemur says ... "Nevada's licensed brothels offer something an NFL owner should appreciate: a legal, regulated environment where discretion and privacy are paramount. Sheri's would be happy to host Jed, along with any interested NFL owners and players, for a seminar on how Nevada's legal brothel system works, why discretion is such an important part of the business and, frankly, how to do prostitution correctly."

He points out Sheri's made a similar offer to Robert Kraft back in 2019 ... when the working girls offered to take care of the New England Patriots owner, who was embroiled in a prostitution case.

Plus, Sheri's sounds a whole lot nicer than the trailer park where York was arrested... complete with an on-site hotel for overnight stays, a restaurant, bar, pool, spa, and private bungalows.

As you know ... York was busted in a prostitution sting after he allegedly drove to a fictional address in the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Park in Ohio. He allegedly got the address after responding multiple times to a fake prostitution ad and agreeing to pay for sex.

York was arrested Sunday morning and eventually pled no contest to 2 misdemeanor charges.