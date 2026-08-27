Play video content Video: Former Border Patrol Chief Says He Thinks the Trump Administration Wants Him Dead Tucker Carlson Podcast

Greg Bovino -- the former head of Border Patrol -- says the Trump Administration wants him dead ... which is why they're not giving him a security detail anymore.

Bovino, who served as the commander-at-large for the United States Border Patrol from October 2025 to January 2026, made the wild accusations on "The Tucker Carlson Show" in an episode published Thursday morning.

Check out the clip ... Carlson points out Dr. Anthony Fauci still has a security detail -- while Bovino doesn't.

Carlson asks why that is ... and Bovino responds that they want to "silence" him in a very permanent way.

He says, "Do I think they want me dead at this point? Yes." He doesn't explain exactly why he thinks President Donald Trump's camp wants to take him out.

Bovino makes it clear ... it's not the president himself who wants him dead, but people in his orbit. He says if the prez knew how far they'd go against Border Patrol agents, he'd "have a panic attack."

If you don't know ... Bovino ran Border Patrol for just a few months -- ultimately leaving the position in January after Alex Pretti was shot to death in Minneapolis.