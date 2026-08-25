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Play video content Video: Alex Pretti's Family Says No One Has Given Them Full Truth About Shooting ABC

Alex Pretti's family says no one has given them the complete truth about his fatal shooting ... and they believe officials spent more time vilifying him than investigating his death.

The 37-year-old ICU nurse's parents told "Good Morning America" Tuesday they're speaking out now because they want justice and accountability -- seven months after two federal immigration officers shot and killed him in Minneapolis.

Alex's father, Michael, says the videos speak for themselves ... but the family still wants all the facts.

His mother, Susan, added ... "My shock is that he was murdered and no one has given us the complete truth or anyone has been held accountable."

Michael says there was "more effort in vilifying him than pursuing justice" after the shooting.

He was referring to the Trump Administration's rush to paint Alex as a threat ... Kristi Noem called his actions domestic terrorism, while Stephen Miller and JD Vance branded him a would-be assassin.

Play video content Video: New Footage From Alex Pretti Shooting Contradicts Fed Claims Drop Site News

Video shows Alex recording immigration activity and appearing to help a woman before agents wrestled him down. An officer removed his legally carried gun ... before approximately 10 shots were fired.

Elsewhere during the interview ... Susan asked, "What did he do to deserve to be murdered? To be left cold, on the ground, dead, my child? What did he do?"