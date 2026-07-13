ICE Fatally Shoots Person in Maine, Second Agency Killing in One Week

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fatally shot a person in Biddeford, Maine on Monday morning ... marking the second deadly shooting involving ICE agents in less than one week.

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said in a statement on Facebook ... "A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well. These are the details that I have at this time. I will provide further updates, as they are relayed to me."

‼️ ICE SHOOTING IN MAINE: I was sent this video of the aftermath of ICE involved shooting in Biddeford, Maine this morning. pic.twitter.com/GSO0Xvqfw4 @TheMaineWonk

Purported video from the scene shows the aftermath of the shooting ... and agents appeared to be rendering first aid to the person, who was laid out on the street.

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The fatal shooting in Maine comes on the heels of the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas ... which took place last Tuesday during an enforcement traffic stop. Lorenzo, a Mexican citizen, lived in the U.S. for over three decades and owned a construction business in Texas.

Biddeford is a coastal town in Maine with about 21,000 residents ... roughly 15 miles south of Portland.

We reached out to ICE ... so far no word back.