Man Dressed as Batman Crushes Santa Clara City Council Over ICE Cooperation

Holy open mic, Batman ... the Dark Knight rose up in Santa Clara earlier this week to slam the city council's cooperation with ICE!

A man dressed as the Caped Crusader -- identified as "Batman" on the monitor Tuesday -- swooped down on the podium like Gotham's defender himself ... instantly launching into a tirade which began with an expletive.

In the 3-minute speech, Batman accuses the city council of allowing the federal government to walk all over them ... and, he expresses his concern about hundreds of masked men coming to Santa Clara. As you know, the federal government announced in October ICE agents will be present at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, the day of the Super Bowl ... but sources told TMZ Sports today there is no plan for ICE to conduct immigration enforcement at the site, so details remain sketchy.

Of course, Batman's wearing a mask while delivering his speech to protect his own identity ... more than a little ironic in all honesty.

Batman calls the members of the city council cowards and traitors ... claiming they've betrayed every individual who lives in this country with or without documentation.

City council members need to ensure local law enforcement doesn't cooperate with ICE, Batman says ... and he ends his comments by calling on the council to "f***ing do something."

Batman then strides off into the night to a chorus of applause ... and, the city council actually thanks him for his commentary.

Protests have broken out across the country after two U.S. citizens were shot and killed in Minnesota this month. Most recently, Alex Pretti was gunned down by Border Patrol agents while lying on the street, and Renee Good was killed by an ICE officer three weeks ago.