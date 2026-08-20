ICE Agents Caught on Bodycam Footage Using Anti-Immigrant Slurs

Play video content Video: Bodycam Captures ICE Agents Shouting Anti-Immigrant Slurs

Here's video of ICE agents callously dropping slurs directed at immigrants ... and they refuse to apologize for their hateful words.

Appalling body cam footage shows agents using the words "tonk" and "wet," -- derogatory terms for immigrants -- without batting an eye, sometimes even laughing about it.

You can hear in the footage ... they're casually dropping these slurs, as if they're totally normal words, while patrolling the streets.

Tonk is such a vile slur, it's never gone mainstream -- we won't explain it's meaning or backstory here, but you can go look it up.

And the Department of Homeland Security isn't taking any accountability.

DHS tells TMZ in a statement ... "Our agents are focused on protecting the American people - not entertaining performative outrage. Where is the media's outrage for Angel families who lost a loved one to illegal alien crime?"

Play video content Video: ICE Agents Intensify Actions on Minneapolis Streets, Tensions Rise FreedomNews.TV

Families have lost loved ones in ICE raids ... this year alone, agents shot and killed Keith Porter Jr., Alex Pretti, Renee Good and Johan Sebastián Guerrero.