Elon Musk Says Derek Chauvin Is Not a Murderer, Should Be Freed

He's No Murderer, Let Him Go!!!

Elon Musk is doubling down on his defense of Derek Chauvin ... insisting the former Minneapolis cop convicted of murdering George Floyd is innocent and should be freed.

Elon weighed in Wednesday on X ... saying Chauvin was "unjustly convicted of murder" and claiming the facts show Chauvin did not cause Floyd's death or intend for anyone to die.

The billionaire definitively declared Chauvin "is not a murderer."

It's not the first time Elon has waded into the Chauvin case.

Last year, Ben Shapiro launched a campaign calling on President Trump to pardon Chauvin federally ... and Elon amplified the push by saying it was "something to think about."

This time, though, Elon isn't merely entertaining the idea of clemency -- he's outright calling for Chauvin to walk free.

Chauvin was convicted in Minnesota state court in 2021 of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. He later pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights.

He's serving concurrent state and federal sentences, with a projected release date in 2037 ... and his earliest parole eligibility around 2035.