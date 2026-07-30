OpenAI's Sam Altman Won't Put a Number on A.I. Wiping Out Humanity

Play video content Video: Sam Altman Declines to Estimate Odds of AI Wiping Out Humanity TMZ DC

Sam Altman says artificial intelligence probably won't kill us all ... so you can stop being polite to ChatGPT ... but he's not entire ruling out the worst-case scenario.

Charlie got the OpenAI CEO on Capitol Hill Thursday and asked him point-blank ... what percentage chance there is that A.I. wipes out humanity?!?

Sam says the odds are "very low," but wouldn't put a specific number on it ... or even a range.

Charlie tried his best to get Sam to commit to something ... but Sam says anyone willing to slap an exact number on doomsday must be better at statistics -- or predicting the future -- than he is.

We also asked whether Elon Musk is right to say money won't matter in 10 years because A.I. will make everything wildly abundant ... and he's not exactly buying what Elon is selling.

Sam is in D.C. meeting with lawmakers and Trump administration officials about A.I. policy, cybersecurity and OpenAI's upcoming models ... and he acknowledged the technology won't magically fix inequality ... calling the concentration of wealth and power one of his greatest concerns.